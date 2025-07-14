Insider Sale: GENERAL COUNSEL & CORP. SEC. of $ATEC Sells 1,500 Shares

Tyson Eliot Marshall, the GENERAL COUNSEL & CORP. SEC. of $ATEC, sold 1,500 shares of the company on 07-10-2025 for an estimated $18,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 469,301 shares of this class of $ATEC stock.

$ATEC Insider Trading Activity

$ATEC insiders have traded $ATEC stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATEC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG E HUNSAKER (EVP, PEOPLE & CULTURE) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $2,468,277 .

. PATRICK MILES (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 188,543 shares for an estimated $2,209,926 .

. SCOTT LISH (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 172,714 shares for an estimated $2,031,115 .

. JOHN TODD KONING (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 202,621 shares for an estimated $2,006,601 .

. DAVID SPONSEL (EVP, SALES) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 160,636 shares for an estimated $1,744,634 .

. KAREN K MCGINNIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,283 shares for an estimated $517,795 .

. TYSON ELIOT MARSHALL (GENERAL COUNSEL & CORP. SEC.) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $18,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ATEC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $ATEC stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ATEC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATEC in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/22/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ATEC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ATEC forecast page.

$ATEC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ATEC recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ATEC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ben Haynor from Lake Street set a target price of $18.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 David Saxon from Needham set a target price of $16.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Matt O'Brien from Piper Sandler set a target price of $15.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Sean Lee from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $20.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Matt Miksic from Barclays set a target price of $21.0 on 01/22/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.