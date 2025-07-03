Insider Sale: General Counsel & COO of $PMVP Sells 23,151 Shares

Robert Ticktin, the General Counsel & COO of $PMVP, sold 23,151 shares of the company on 07-01-2025 for an estimated $24,651. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 98,695 shares of this class of $PMVP stock.
$PMVP Insider Trading Activity
$PMVP insiders have traded $PMVP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PMVP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID HENRY MACK (President and CEO) sold 58,411 shares for an estimated $62,178
- DEEPIKA JALOTA (Chief Development Officer) sold 33,065 shares for an estimated $35,197
- MICHAEL CARULLI (Chief Financial Officer) sold 28,249 shares for an estimated $30,076
- ROBERT TICKTIN (General Counsel & COO) sold 23,151 shares for an estimated $24,651
$PMVP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $PMVP stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PFM HEALTH SCIENCES, LP added 1,222,697 shares (+58.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,332,739
- CITIGROUP INC removed 495,601 shares (-96.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $540,205
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 409,979 shares (-75.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $446,877
- M&T BANK CORP removed 399,548 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $435,507
- BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP removed 322,024 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $351,006
- BML CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 280,928 shares (+8.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $306,211
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 209,000 shares (-29.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $227,810
