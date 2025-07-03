Insider Sale: General Counsel & COO of $PMVP Sells 23,151 Shares

Robert Ticktin, the General Counsel & COO of $PMVP, sold 23,151 shares of the company on 07-01-2025 for an estimated $24,651. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 19.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 98,695 shares of this class of $PMVP stock.

$PMVP Insider Trading Activity

$PMVP insiders have traded $PMVP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PMVP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID HENRY MACK (President and CEO) sold 58,411 shares for an estimated $62,178

DEEPIKA JALOTA (Chief Development Officer) sold 33,065 shares for an estimated $35,197

MICHAEL CARULLI (Chief Financial Officer) sold 28,249 shares for an estimated $30,076

ROBERT TICKTIN (General Counsel & COO) sold 23,151 shares for an estimated $24,651

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PMVP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $PMVP stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.