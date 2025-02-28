News & Insights

Insider Sale: General Counsel of $BWIN Sells 12,293 Shares

February 28, 2025 — 08:00 pm EST

Seth Bala Cohen, the General Counsel of $BWIN, sold 12,293 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $510,651. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 58.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,813 shares of this class of $BWIN stock.

$BWIN Insider Trading Activity

$BWIN insiders have traded $BWIN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ELIZABETH KRYSTYN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 423,877 shares for an estimated $18,761,667.
  • SETH BALA COHEN (General Counsel) sold 12,293 shares for an estimated $510,651

$BWIN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BWIN stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWIN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

