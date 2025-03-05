News & Insights

Insider Sale: GENERAL COUNSEL of $ARLO Sells 6,593 Shares

March 05, 2025 — 09:15 pm EST

Brian Busse, the GENERAL COUNSEL of $ARLO, sold 6,593 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $75,848. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 612,743 shares of this class of $ARLO stock.

$ARLO Insider Trading Activity

$ARLO insiders have traded $ARLO stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MATTHEW BLAKE MCRAE (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 669,305 shares for an estimated $7,636,973.
  • BRIAN BUSSE (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 164,533 shares for an estimated $1,924,941.
  • KURTIS JOSEPH BINDER (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 92,328 shares for an estimated $1,152,980.

$ARLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $ARLO stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

