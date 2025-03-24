Insider Sale: GENERAL COUNSEL of $ARLO Sells 26,258 Shares

Brian Busse, the GENERAL COUNSEL of $ARLO, sold 26,258 shares of the company on 03-20-2025 for an estimated $280,860. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 636,485 shares of this class of $ARLO stock.

$ARLO Insider Trading Activity

$ARLO insiders have traded $ARLO stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW BLAKE MCRAE (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 1,604,836 shares for an estimated $18,363,087 .

. KURTIS JOSEPH BINDER (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 276,917 shares for an estimated $3,127,381 .

. BRIAN BUSSE (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 190,791 shares for an estimated $2,205,802.

$ARLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $ARLO stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ARLO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARLO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BWS Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 09/27/2024

