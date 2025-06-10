Insider Sale: General Counsel and Secretary of $UCTT Sells 4,084 Shares

Paul Yoonku Cho, the General Counsel and Secretary of $UCTT, sold 4,084 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $86,011. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 23,345 shares of this class of $UCTT stock.

$UCTT Insider Trading Activity

$UCTT insiders have traded $UCTT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UCTT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERNEST E MADDOCK purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $242,900

JAMIE J. PALFREY (SVP, Global Human Resources) sold 9,500 shares for an estimated $182,371

JEFFREY L. MCKIBBEN (Chief Information Officer) sold 6,294 shares for an estimated $131,355

CHRISTOPHER S COOK (President, Products Division) purchased 4,100 shares for an estimated $103,709

BRIAN E HARDING (Chief Accounting Officer) purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $96,000

PAUL YOONKU CHO (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 4,084 shares for an estimated $86,011

BILL BENTINCK (President, Services Business) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $75,510

CLARENCE L GRANGER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $25,150

$UCTT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $UCTT stock to their portfolio, and 164 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

