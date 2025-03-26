Insider Sale: General Counsel and Secretary of $TIPT Sells 16,641 Shares

Neil Charles Rifkind, the General Counsel and Secretary of $TIPT, sold 16,641 shares of the company on 03-25-2025 for an estimated $416,025. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 51.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,660 shares of this class of $TIPT stock.

$TIPT Insider Trading Activity

$TIPT insiders have traded $TIPT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TIPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NEIL CHARLES RIFKIND (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 16,641 shares for an estimated $416,025

$TIPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $TIPT stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

