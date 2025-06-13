Insider Sale: General Counsel and Secretary of $MP Sells 800 Shares

Elliot Dean Hoops, the General Counsel and Secretary of $MP, sold 800 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $23,960. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 18,213 shares of this class of $MP stock.

$MP Insider Trading Activity

$MP insiders have traded $MP stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES H. LITINSKY (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 2,386,223 shares for an estimated $62,997,115 .

. RYAN CORBETT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $1,935,390 .

. ELLIOT DEAN HOOPS (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,338 shares for an estimated $189,878.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $MP stock to their portfolio, and 224 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.