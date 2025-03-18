News & Insights

Insider Sale: General Counsel and Secretary of $KIDS Sells 5,310 Shares

March 18, 2025 — 03:00 pm EDT

Daniel J Gerritzen, the General Counsel and Secretary of $KIDS, sold 5,310 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $132,006. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 110,767 shares of this class of $KIDS stock.

$KIDS Insider Trading Activity

$KIDS insiders have traded $KIDS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KIDS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID R BAILEY (President and CEO) sold 6,620 shares for an estimated $164,573
  • FRED HITE (COO and CFO) sold 6,443 shares for an estimated $160,172
  • GREGORY A ODLE (President of Scoliosis) sold 5,359 shares for an estimated $133,224
  • DANIEL J GERRITZEN (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 5,310 shares for an estimated $132,006
  • JOSEPH W HAUSER (Pres. Trauma & Def. Correction) sold 5,300 shares for an estimated $131,758

$KIDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $KIDS stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KIDS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KIDS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KIDS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $32.0 on 03/05/2025
  • Richard Newitter from Truist Financial set a target price of $28.0 on 10/14/2024

