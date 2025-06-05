Insider Sale: General Counsel and Secretary of $CARG Sells 12,265 Shares

Javier Esquivel Zamora, the General Counsel and Secretary of $CARG, sold 12,265 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $384,753. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 102,723 shares of this class of $CARG stock.

$CARG Insider Trading Activity

$CARG insiders have traded $CARG stock on the open market 163 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 163 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CARG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LANGLEY STEINERT (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 148 sales selling 1,486,618 shares for an estimated $49,956,286 .

. SAMUEL ZALES (COO and President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 67,357 shares for an estimated $2,270,013 .

. JAVIER ESQUIVEL ZAMORA (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 12,265 shares for an estimated $384,753

ZACHARY EMERSON HALLOWELL (CEO, CarOffer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,607 shares for an estimated $296,606 .

. DAFNA SARNOFF (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,204 shares for an estimated $212,442 .

. ISMAIL ELSHAREEF (Chief Product Officer) sold 5,246 shares for an estimated $164,567

ELISA PALAZZO (CFO and Treasurer) sold 3,973 shares for an estimated $126,857

MATTHEW TODD QUINN (Chief Technology Officer) sold 4,393 shares for an estimated $125,771

$CARG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $CARG stock to their portfolio, and 193 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

