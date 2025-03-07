Insider Sale: General Counsel and Secretary of $ACHR Sells 53,225 Shares

Eric Lentell, the General Counsel and Secretary of $ACHR, sold 53,225 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $435,907. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $ACHR stock.

$ACHR Insider Trading Activity

$ACHR insiders have traded $ACHR stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM D GOLDSTEIN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 19,762 shares for an estimated $101,181 and 3 sales selling 3,007,178 shares for an estimated $14,855,764 .

and 3 sales selling 3,007,178 shares for an estimated . MICHAEL SPELLACY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 533,000 shares for an estimated $5,147,300 .

. THOMAS PAUL MUNIZ (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 637,652 shares for an estimated $5,141,862 .

. N.V. STELLANTIS purchased 751,879 shares for an estimated $4,999,995

ERIC LENTELL (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 211,243 shares for an estimated $1,542,523 .

. TOSHA PERKINS (CHIEF PEOPLE PARTNERSHIPS OFF.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 199,273 shares for an estimated $1,339,485 .

. MARK MESLER (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 62,258 shares for an estimated $479,492

PRIYA GUPTA (Interim CFO) sold 16,192 shares for an estimated $124,705

DEBORAH DIAZ purchased 5,150 shares for an estimated $38,522

$ACHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 226 institutional investors add shares of $ACHR stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

