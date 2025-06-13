Insider Sale: General Counsel and CRO of $PRTH Sells 100,000 Shares

BRADLEY J MILLER, the General Counsel and CRO of $PRTH, sold 100,000 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $855,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 29.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 243,620 shares of this class of $PRTH stock.
$PRTH Insider Trading Activity
$PRTH insiders have traded $PRTH stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN VITO PRIORE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,699,986 shares for an estimated $34,978,907.
- THOMAS CHARLES PRIORE (President, CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 400,000 shares for an estimated $2,976,000.
- SEAN KIEWIET (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 170,696 shares for an estimated $1,809,317.
- BRADLEY J MILLER (General Counsel and CRO) sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $855,000
- RANJANA RAM (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $186,000.
- MARIETTA DAVIS sold 9,433 shares for an estimated $68,106
$PRTH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $PRTH stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 4,317,072 shares (+1121.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,420,845
- STONE POINT CAPITAL LLC removed 3,485,165 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,751,399
- STEAMBOAT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 1,601,491 shares (+200.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,914,161
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,076,166 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,334,071
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 521,940 shares (+48.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,557,021
- INVESCO LTD. removed 415,560 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,832,041
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 412,151 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,808,809
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
