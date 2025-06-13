Insider Sale: General Counsel and CRO of $PRTH Sells 100,000 Shares

BRADLEY J MILLER, the General Counsel and CRO of $PRTH, sold 100,000 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $855,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 29.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 243,620 shares of this class of $PRTH stock.

$PRTH Insider Trading Activity

$PRTH insiders have traded $PRTH stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN VITO PRIORE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,699,986 shares for an estimated $34,978,907 .

. THOMAS CHARLES PRIORE (President, CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 400,000 shares for an estimated $2,976,000 .

. SEAN KIEWIET (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 170,696 shares for an estimated $1,809,317 .

. BRADLEY J MILLER (General Counsel and CRO) sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $855,000

RANJANA RAM (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $186,000 .

. MARIETTA DAVIS sold 9,433 shares for an estimated $68,106

$PRTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $PRTH stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

