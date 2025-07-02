Insider Sale: General Counsel and Corp Sec of $GTM Sells 1,398 Shares

Ashley McGrane, the General Counsel and Corp Sec of $GTM, sold 1,398 shares of the company on 07-02-2025 for an estimated $14,048. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 21,009 shares of this class of $GTM stock.

$GTM Insider Trading Activity

$GTM insiders have traded $GTM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES M ROTH (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 18,408 shares for an estimated $184,398

ASHLEY MCGRANE (General Counsel and Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,638 shares for an estimated $26,558.

$GTM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GTM in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/13/2025

