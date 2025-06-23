Insider Sale: GENERAL COUNSEL AND CORP. SEC. of $CXM Sells 62,422 Shares

Jacob Scott, the GENERAL COUNSEL AND CORP. SEC. of $CXM, sold 62,422 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $498,751. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 441,664 shares of this class of $CXM stock.

$CXM Insider Trading Activity

$CXM insiders have traded $CXM stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CXM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAGY THOMAS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,035,553 shares for an estimated $24,111,069 .

. NEERAJ AGRAWAL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 526,053 shares for an estimated $4,619,350 .

. ROGER H LEE sold 285,439 shares for an estimated $2,477,610

R DAVID TABORS sold 84,010 shares for an estimated $726,686

PARTNERS IX, LLC BATTERY sold 81,869 shares for an estimated $699,979

JACOB SCOTT (GENERAL COUNSEL AND CORP. SEC.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 68,880 shares for an estimated $551,513 .

. MANISH SARIN (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 35,744 shares for an estimated $292,028

AMITABH MISRA (Chief Technology Officer) sold 35,710 shares for an estimated $291,750

MARLISE RICCI (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,873 shares for an estimated $176,200 .

. ARUN PATTABHIRAMAN (CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER) sold 16,222 shares for an estimated $132,533

JOY CORSO (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 14,354 shares for an estimated $117,272

SCOTT MICHAEL HARVEY (CHIEF CUSTOMER OFFICER) sold 13,964 shares for an estimated $114,085

$CXM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $CXM stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

