Insider Sale: General Counsel and CAO of $MDXG Sells 34,230 Shares

William Frank IV Hulse, the General Counsel and CAO of $MDXG, sold 34,230 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $270,074. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 460,544 shares of this class of $MDXG stock.
$MDXG Insider Trading Activity
$MDXG insiders have traded $MDXG stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDXG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM FRANK IV HULSE (General Counsel and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 136,042 shares for an estimated $1,066,041.
- RICCI S WHITLOW (Chief Operating Officer) sold 61,420 shares for an estimated $508,557
- KIMBERLY MAERSK-MOLLER (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,217 shares for an estimated $50,139.
$MDXG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $MDXG stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,343,861 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,167,942
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 824,720 shares (-90.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,933,806
- RICHMOND BROTHERS, INC. removed 592,221 shares (-75.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,697,166
- STATE STREET CORP removed 589,418 shares (-15.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,670,201
- PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY added 496,900 shares (+11.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,936,679
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC removed 455,384 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,691,319
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 395,739 shares (+133.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,807,009
