Insider Sale: GC of $ORA Sells 409 Shares

Jessica Woelfel, the GC of $ORA, sold 409 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $29,509. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,094 shares of this class of $ORA stock.
$ORA Insider Trading Activity
$ORA insiders have traded $ORA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CORP ORIX sold 3,700,000 shares for an estimated $278,906,000
- DAVID GRANOT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,922 shares for an estimated $217,946.
- BYRON G. WONG sold 1,266 shares for an estimated $94,924
- STANLEY STERN sold 411 shares for an estimated $32,847
- JESSICA WOELFEL (GC, CCO, and CS) sold 409 shares for an estimated $29,509
$ORA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of $ORA stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ORIX CORP removed 3,700,000 shares (-55.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $250,564,000
- UBS GROUP AG added 514,542 shares (+96.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,844,784
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 497,187 shares (+17852.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,669,503
- NORGES BANK added 462,046 shares (+99.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,289,755
- SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 350,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,702,000
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 274,540 shares (+4.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,591,848
- AMUNDI removed 268,369 shares (-14.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,173,948
