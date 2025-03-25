Insider Sale: GC of $ORA Sells 167 Shares

Jessica Woelfel, the GC of $ORA, sold 167 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $11,963. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,490 shares of this class of $ORA stock.

$ORA Insider Trading Activity

$ORA insiders have traded $ORA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CORP ORIX sold 3,700,000 shares for an estimated $278,906,000

DAVID GRANOT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,922 shares for an estimated $217,946 .

. JESSICA WOELFEL (GC, CCO, and CS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 576 shares for an estimated $41,473 .

. STANLEY STERN sold 411 shares for an estimated $32,847

$ORA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of $ORA stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

