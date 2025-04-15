Insider Sale: GC & Corporate Secretary of $LUNR Sells 14,518 Shares

Anna Chiara Jones, the GC & Corporate Secretary of $LUNR, sold 14,518 shares of the company on 04-14-2025 for an estimated $116,144. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 206,004 shares of this class of $LUNR stock.

$LUNR Insider Trading Activity

$LUNR insiders have traded $LUNR stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUNR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KAMAL SEYED GHAFFARIAN has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 3,368,677 shares for an estimated $41,446,341 .

. TIMOTHY PRICE II CRAIN (SVP and Chief Growth Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 852,857 shares for an estimated $12,962,524 .

. STEPHEN J ALTEMUS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $2,214,664 .

. STEVEN VONTUR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,686 shares for an estimated $326,559 .

. PETER MCGRATH (SVP and CFO) sold 37,906 shares for an estimated $292,255

ANNA CHIARA JONES (GC & Corporate Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,974 shares for an estimated $189,049.

$LUNR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $LUNR stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LUNR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LUNR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

$LUNR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LUNR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LUNR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.25.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Austin Moeller from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $12.5 on 11/15/2024

