Insider Sale: GC of $ASAN Sells 9,087 Shares

ELEANOR B LACEY, the GC of $ASAN, sold 9,087 shares of the company on 03-20-2025 for an estimated $127,508. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 345,905 shares of this class of $ASAN stock.

$ASAN Insider Trading Activity

$ASAN insiders have traded $ASAN stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUSTIN ROSENSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 1,150,000 shares for an estimated $23,342,530 .

. DUSTIN A. MOSKOVITZ (President, CEO, & Chair) has made 6 purchases buying 1,350,000 shares for an estimated $18,708,750 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANNE RAIMONDI (Chief Operating Officer) sold 27,233 shares for an estimated $591,356

ELEANOR B LACEY (GC, Corporate Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 30,747 shares for an estimated $564,769.

$ASAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $ASAN stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ASAN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ASAN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/23/2024

UBS issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 10/23/2024

$ASAN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ASAN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ASAN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Josh Baer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $15.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Rob Oliver from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $13.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Lucky Schreiner from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $13.0 on 10/23/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.