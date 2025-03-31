Insider Sale: GC and Secretary of $CRWV Sells 135,660 Shares

Kristen J McVeety, the GC and Secretary of $CRWV, sold 135,660 shares of the company on 11-14-2024 for an estimated $6,376,020. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $CRWV stock.

$CRWV Insider Trading Activity

$CRWV insiders have traded $CRWV stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRWV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KRISTEN J MCVEETY (GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 210,120 shares for an estimated $9,354,420 .

. NITIN AGRAWAL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,720 shares for an estimated $508,800

