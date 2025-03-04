Insider Sale: Founder & Chief Innovation Ofc of $EVLV Sells 56,263 Shares

Michael Ellenbogen, the Founder & Chief Innovation Ofc of $EVLV, sold 56,263 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $185,667. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,083,961 shares of this class of $EVLV stock.
$EVLV Insider Trading Activity
$EVLV insiders have traded $EVLV stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVLV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANIL CHITKARA (Founder & Chief Growth Officer) sold 72,148 shares for an estimated $238,088
- MICHAEL ELLENBOGEN (Founder & Chief Innovation Ofc) sold 56,263 shares for an estimated $185,667
- JAY MUELHOEFER (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 80,959 shares for an estimated $178,919
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$EVLV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $EVLV stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 4,892,358 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,324,814
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 2,489,825 shares (+317.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,834,808
- KEY COLONY MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,061,463 shares (-40.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,142,778
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,467,538 shares (+2428.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,796,775
- G2 INVESTMENT PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 992,379 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,919,897
- FOURWORLD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 900,000 shares (-30.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,555,000
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 597,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,358,150
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.