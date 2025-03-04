Insider Sale: Founder & Chief Innovation Ofc of $EVLV Sells 56,263 Shares

Michael Ellenbogen, the Founder & Chief Innovation Ofc of $EVLV, sold 56,263 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $185,667. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,083,961 shares of this class of $EVLV stock.

$EVLV Insider Trading Activity

$EVLV insiders have traded $EVLV stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVLV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANIL CHITKARA (Founder & Chief Growth Officer) sold 72,148 shares for an estimated $238,088

MICHAEL ELLENBOGEN (Founder & Chief Innovation Ofc) sold 56,263 shares for an estimated $185,667

JAY MUELHOEFER (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 80,959 shares for an estimated $178,919

$EVLV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $EVLV stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

