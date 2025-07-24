Stocks
Insider Sale: *Founder & CEO of NHA of $LIND Sells 47,325 Shares

July 24, 2025 — 05:16 pm EDT

BENJAMIN BRESSLER, the *Founder & CEO of NHA of $LIND, sold 47,325 shares of the company on 07-23-2025 for an estimated $616,171. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,310,460 shares of this class of $LIND stock.

$LIND Insider Trading Activity

$LIND insiders have traded $LIND stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ALEX P SCHULTZ has made 4 purchases buying 82,659 shares for an estimated $727,713 and 0 sales.
  • BENJAMIN BRESSLER (*Founder & CEO of NHA) sold 47,325 shares for an estimated $616,171

$LIND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $LIND stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LIND Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LIND in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

