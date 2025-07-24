Insider Sale: *Founder & CEO of NHA of $LIND Sells 47,325 Shares

BENJAMIN BRESSLER, the *Founder & CEO of NHA of $LIND, sold 47,325 shares of the company on 07-23-2025 for an estimated $616,171. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,310,460 shares of this class of $LIND stock.
$LIND Insider Trading Activity
$LIND insiders have traded $LIND stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALEX P SCHULTZ has made 4 purchases buying 82,659 shares for an estimated $727,713 and 0 sales.
- BENJAMIN BRESSLER (*Founder & CEO of NHA) sold 47,325 shares for an estimated $616,171
$LIND Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $LIND stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 636,461 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,899,993
- PENN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC added 494,709 shares (+110.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,585,952
- ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC added 441,046 shares (+6.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,088,496
- NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND added 353,817 shares (+106.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,279,883
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 340,163 shares (-66.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,153,311
- GC WEALTH MANAGEMENT RIA, LLC added 297,069 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $3,466,795
- APERTURE INVESTORS, LLC removed 206,409 shares (-28.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,913,411
$LIND Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LIND in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025
