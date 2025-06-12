Insider Sale: Executive VP of $UUUU Sells 210,612 Shares

TIMOTHY JAMES CARSTENS, the Executive VP of $UUUU, sold 210,612 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $1,147,835. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 28.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 517,029 shares of this class of $UUUU stock.

$UUUU Insider Trading Activity

$UUUU insiders have traded $UUUU stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UUUU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY JAMES CARSTENS (Executive VP, Heavy Mineral) sold 210,612 shares for an estimated $1,147,835

ALEX G MORRISON sold 17,500 shares for an estimated $100,024

J. BIRKS BOVAIRD sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $54,400

DANIEL KAPOSTASY (VP, Technical Services) sold 12,350 shares for an estimated $50,634

BARBARA APPELIN FILAS sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $41,510

BRUCE D HANSEN purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $25,495

IVY ESTABROOKE sold 4,400 shares for an estimated $23,980

DEBRA BENNETHUM (VP Critical Minerals/Strategic) purchased 3,700 shares for an estimated $15,108

$UUUU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $UUUU stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

