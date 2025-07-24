Insider Sale: Executive VP of $ROP Sells 1,500 Shares

John K Stipancich, the Executive VP of $ROP, sold 1,500 shares of the company on 07-23-2025 for an estimated $846,254. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 38,932 shares of this class of $ROP stock.
$ROP Insider Trading Activity
$ROP insiders have traded $ROP stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JASON CONLEY (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $3,498,720.
- JOHN K STIPANCICH (Executive VP, GC & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $1,424,295.
- BRANDON L CROSS (VP and Corporate Controller) sold 750 shares for an estimated $433,372
- RICHARD F WALLMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 703 shares for an estimated $397,712.
- CHRISTOPHER WRIGHT sold 350 shares for an estimated $200,277
$ROP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 591 institutional investors add shares of $ROP stock to their portfolio, and 601 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 1,113,027 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $630,908,224
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 793,999 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $468,125,930
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 672,306 shares (+92.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $396,378,171
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 500,764 shares (+9.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $295,240,439
- SWEDBANK AB added 451,549 shares (+201.6%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $255,956,035
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 301,414 shares (+3.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $177,707,666
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 279,688 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $164,898,451
$ROP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ROP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
$ROP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROP in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/22/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/22/2025
- William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/29/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/31/2025
$ROP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ROP recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $ROP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $652.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joe Vruwink from Baird set a target price of $687.0 on 07/22/2025
- Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $703.0 on 07/22/2025
- Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $577.0 on 07/22/2025
- Terry Tillman from Truist Securities set a target price of $685.0 on 07/22/2025
- Brad Reback from Stifel set a target price of $650.0 on 04/29/2025
- Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer set a target price of $640.0 on 01/31/2025
- Brian Gesuale from Raymond James set a target price of $655.0 on 01/31/2025
