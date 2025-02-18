Insider Sale: Executive VP of Operations of $UNF Sells 1,157 Shares

DAVID A DIFILLIPPO, the Executive VP of Operations of $UNF, sold 1,157 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $246,556. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 11,156 shares of this class of $UNF stock.

$UNF Insider Trading Activity

$UNF insiders have traded $UNF stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD D CROATTI TRUST - 1993 THE has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 31,860 shares for an estimated $6,166,928 .

. STEVEN S SINTROS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,207 shares for an estimated $619,088 .

. DAVID A DIFILLIPPO (Executive VP of Operations) sold 1,157 shares for an estimated $246,556

WILLIAM MASTERS ROSS (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,060 shares for an estimated $225,886 .

. DAVID MARTIN KATZ (Executive VP, Sales/Marketing) sold 587 shares for an estimated $113,337

$UNF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $UNF stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

