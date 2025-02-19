Insider Sale: Executive VP of $OABI Sells 7,255 Shares

KURT A GUSTAFSON, the Executive VP of $OABI, sold 7,255 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $26,625. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 206,211 shares of this class of $OABI stock.

$OABI Insider Trading Activity

$OABI insiders have traded $OABI stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OABI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW W FOEHR (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 88,931 shares for an estimated $314,809 .

. KURT A GUSTAFSON (Executive VP, Finance and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 46,652 shares for an estimated $175,517 .

. CHARLES S BERKMAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 48,981 shares for an estimated $172,572.

$OABI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $OABI stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

