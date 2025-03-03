Insider Sale: Executive VP & General Counsel of $ES Sells 12,000 Shares

GREGORY B BUTLER, the Executive VP & General Counsel of $ES, sold 12,000 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $752,148. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 61,268 shares of this class of $ES stock.
$ES Insider Trading Activity
$ES insiders have traded $ES stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ES stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGORY B BUTLER (Executive VP & General Counsel) sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $752,148
- COTTON M CLEVELAND sold 7,749 shares for an estimated $492,061
- FREDERICA M WILLIAMS sold 3,092 shares for an estimated $192,507
- LINDA DORCENA FORRY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,092 shares for an estimated $190,159.
- PENELOPE M CONNER (EVP-Cust Exp & Energy Strategy) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $63,630
- JAY S. BUTH (VP, Controller, Chief Acct Off) sold 980 shares for an estimated $61,735
$ES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 383 institutional investors add shares of $ES stock to their portfolio, and 433 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 4,585,232 shares (+38.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $263,329,873
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,885,773 shares (-35.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,299,943
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. removed 1,754,624 shares (-95.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,768,056
- AMUNDI added 1,579,818 shares (+32.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $90,728,947
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,387,072 shares (+3.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,659,544
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC removed 1,305,967 shares (-49.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,001,684
- BROOKFIELD CORP /ON/ removed 1,251,405 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $85,158,110
$ES Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ES stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ES stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.
