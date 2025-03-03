Insider Sale: Executive VP & General Counsel of $ES Sells 12,000 Shares

GREGORY B BUTLER, the Executive VP & General Counsel of $ES, sold 12,000 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $752,148. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 61,268 shares of this class of $ES stock.

$ES Insider Trading Activity

$ES insiders have traded $ES stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ES stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY B BUTLER (Executive VP & General Counsel) sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $752,148

COTTON M CLEVELAND sold 7,749 shares for an estimated $492,061

FREDERICA M WILLIAMS sold 3,092 shares for an estimated $192,507

LINDA DORCENA FORRY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,092 shares for an estimated $190,159 .

. PENELOPE M CONNER (EVP-Cust Exp & Energy Strategy) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $63,630

JAY S. BUTH (VP, Controller, Chief Acct Off) sold 980 shares for an estimated $61,735

$ES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 383 institutional investors add shares of $ES stock to their portfolio, and 433 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ES stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ES stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.

