Insider Sale: Executive VP & General Counsel of $APD Sells 4,500 Shares

Sean D Major, the Executive VP & General Counsel of $APD, sold 4,500 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $1,419,570. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 24.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 14,273 shares of this class of $APD stock.

$APD Insider Trading Activity

$APD insiders have traded $APD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$APD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 696 institutional investors add shares of $APD stock to their portfolio, and 787 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$APD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $APD stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

on 09/04. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 08/30.

