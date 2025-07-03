Stocks
BBSI

Insider Sale: Executive VP & COO of $BBSI Sells 13,327 Shares

July 03, 2025 — 01:46 pm EDT

Gerald Blotz, the Executive VP & COO of $BBSI, sold 13,327 shares of the company on 07-02-2025 for an estimated $569,130. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 209,096 shares of this class of $BBSI stock.

$BBSI Insider Trading Activity

$BBSI insiders have traded $BBSI stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GERALD BLOTZ (Executive VP & COO) sold 13,327 shares for an estimated $569,130
  • THOMAS J CARLEY sold 12,354 shares for an estimated $526,293
  • MARK STEVEN FINN has made 5 purchases buying 9,000 shares for an estimated $373,716 and 0 sales.
  • ANTHONY MEEKER sold 7,380 shares for an estimated $310,980

$BBSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $BBSI stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

