Insider Sale: Executive VP of $ANDE Sells 800 Shares

Weston Heide, the Executive VP of $ANDE, sold 800 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $38,400. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 16,103 shares of this class of $ANDE stock.
$ANDE Insider Trading Activity
$ANDE insiders have traded $ANDE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANDE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH E MCNEELY (Group President - ANI) sold 2,382 shares for an estimated $113,685
- WESTON HEIDE (Executive VP, Agribusiness) sold 800 shares for an estimated $38,400
$ANDE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $ANDE stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,368,763 shares (-64.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,982,276
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 255,227 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,341,798
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 230,463 shares (+4.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,338,360
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 213,492 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,650,695
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC added 210,891 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,545,303
- INVESCO LTD. removed 199,629 shares (-26.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,088,967
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 198,925 shares (+3547.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,060,441
