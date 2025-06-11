Insider Sale: Executive VP and CIO of $EPRT Sells 13,227 Shares

A Joseph Peil, the Executive VP and CIO of $EPRT, sold 13,227 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $435,961. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 76,590 shares of this class of $EPRT stock.

$EPRT Insider Trading Activity

$EPRT insiders have traded $EPRT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER M. MAVOIDES (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 78,125 shares for an estimated $2,501,207 .

. STEPHEN D SAUTEL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $2,259,375 .

. A JOSEPH PEIL (Executive VP and CIO) sold 13,227 shares for an estimated $435,961

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EPRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 202 institutional investors add shares of $EPRT stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$EPRT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EPRT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EPRT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EPRT forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.