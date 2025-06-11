Stocks
EPRT

Insider Sale: Executive VP and CIO of $EPRT Sells 13,227 Shares

June 11, 2025 — 07:30 am EDT

A Joseph Peil, the Executive VP and CIO of $EPRT, sold 13,227 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $435,961. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 76,590 shares of this class of $EPRT stock.

$EPRT Insider Trading Activity

$EPRT insiders have traded $EPRT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PETER M. MAVOIDES (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 78,125 shares for an estimated $2,501,207.
  • STEPHEN D SAUTEL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $2,259,375.
  • A JOSEPH PEIL (Executive VP and CIO) sold 13,227 shares for an estimated $435,961

$EPRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 202 institutional investors add shares of $EPRT stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EPRT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EPRT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025
  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

