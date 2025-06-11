Insider Sale: Executive VP and CIO of $EPRT Sells 13,227 Shares

A Joseph Peil, the Executive VP and CIO of $EPRT, sold 13,227 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $435,961. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 76,590 shares of this class of $EPRT stock.
$EPRT Insider Trading Activity
$EPRT insiders have traded $EPRT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PETER M. MAVOIDES (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 78,125 shares for an estimated $2,501,207.
- STEPHEN D SAUTEL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $2,259,375.
- A JOSEPH PEIL (Executive VP and CIO) sold 13,227 shares for an estimated $435,961
$EPRT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 202 institutional investors add shares of $EPRT stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PGGM INVESTMENTS added 2,872,904 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,771,586
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 2,668,421 shares (+45.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,097,261
- INVESCO LTD. added 2,410,278 shares (+51.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,671,473
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,133,745 shares (+123.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,645,436
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 1,821,343 shares (-86.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,448,635
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 1,178,238 shares (+66.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,457,688
- UNIVERSAL- BETEILIGUNGS- UND SERVICEGESELLSCHAFT MBH added 1,140,433 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,223,733
$EPRT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EPRT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025
