Insider Sale: Executive VP and CFO of $TYL Sells 1,549 Shares

BRIAN K MILLER, the Executive VP and CFO of $TYL, sold 1,549 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $950,429. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 14,026 shares of this class of $TYL stock.

$TYL Insider Trading Activity

$TYL insiders have traded $TYL stock on the open market 96 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 96 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TYL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

H LYNN JR MOORE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 36,250 shares for an estimated $22,044,221 .

. JOHN S JR MARR (Executive Chair of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 29,000 shares for an estimated $17,950,949 .

. BRIAN K MILLER (Executive VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 20,801 shares for an estimated $12,734,618 .

. JEFFREY DAVID PUCKETT (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 8,500 shares for an estimated $5,172,528 .

. GLENN A CARTER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,350 shares for an estimated $1,951,617.

$TYL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 360 institutional investors add shares of $TYL stock to their portfolio, and 376 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

