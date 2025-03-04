Insider Sale: Executive VP and CCO of $HBAN Sells 1,467 Shares

Brendan A Lawlor, the Executive VP and CCO of $HBAN, sold 1,467 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $24,264. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 31,921 shares of this class of $HBAN stock.

$HBAN Insider Trading Activity

$HBAN insiders have traded $HBAN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HBAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT D KLEINMAN (Senior Exec. V.P.) sold 28,600 shares for an estimated $505,390

ZACHARY JACOB WASSERMAN (CFO and Senior Exec. V.P.) sold 8,644 shares for an estimated $152,402

HELGA HOUSTON (Senior Exec. V. P.) sold 6,455 shares for an estimated $99,600

DONNELL R WHITE (Chief DEI Officer, SVP) sold 2,840 shares for an estimated $50,069

$HBAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 403 institutional investors add shares of $HBAN stock to their portfolio, and 499 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

