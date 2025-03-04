News & Insights

Insider Sale: Executive VP and CCO of $HBAN Sells 1,467 Shares

March 04, 2025 — 06:32 pm EST

Brendan A Lawlor, the Executive VP and CCO of $HBAN, sold 1,467 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $24,264. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 31,921 shares of this class of $HBAN stock.

$HBAN Insider Trading Activity

$HBAN insiders have traded $HBAN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HBAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SCOTT D KLEINMAN (Senior Exec. V.P.) sold 28,600 shares for an estimated $505,390
  • ZACHARY JACOB WASSERMAN (CFO and Senior Exec. V.P.) sold 8,644 shares for an estimated $152,402
  • HELGA HOUSTON (Senior Exec. V. P.) sold 6,455 shares for an estimated $99,600
  • DONNELL R WHITE (Chief DEI Officer, SVP) sold 2,840 shares for an estimated $50,069
  • BRENDAN A LAWLOR (Executive VP and CCO) sold 1,467 shares for an estimated $24,264

$HBAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 403 institutional investors add shares of $HBAN stock to their portfolio, and 499 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 13,451,073 shares (-13.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $218,848,957
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 9,718,679 shares (+5694.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $158,122,907
  • FMR LLC added 8,759,871 shares (+36.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $142,523,101
  • BOSTON PARTNERS removed 5,174,535 shares (-7.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,189,684
  • UBS GROUP AG added 4,472,338 shares (+94.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,764,939
  • POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 4,402,801 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,633,572
  • FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 4,176,143 shares (-17.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,945,846

