Insider Sale: Executive Vice President of $ZTS Sells 326 Shares

February 11, 2025 — 05:31 pm EST

February 11, 2025 — 05:31 pm EST

Roxanne Lagano, the Executive Vice President of $ZTS, sold 326 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $55,804. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 16,107 shares of this class of $ZTS stock.

$ZTS Insider Trading Activity

$ZTS insiders have traded $ZTS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBERT J POLZER (Executive Vice President) sold 3,477 shares for an estimated $617,028
  • ROXANNE LAGANO (Executive Vice President) sold 326 shares for an estimated $55,804

$ZTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 780 institutional investors add shares of $ZTS stock to their portfolio, and 866 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

