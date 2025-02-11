Insider Sale: Executive Vice President of $ZTS Sells 326 Shares

Roxanne Lagano, the Executive Vice President of $ZTS, sold 326 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $55,804. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 16,107 shares of this class of $ZTS stock.

$ZTS Insider Trading Activity

$ZTS insiders have traded $ZTS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT J POLZER (Executive Vice President) sold 3,477 shares for an estimated $617,028

ROXANNE LAGANO (Executive Vice President) sold 326 shares for an estimated $55,804

$ZTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 780 institutional investors add shares of $ZTS stock to their portfolio, and 866 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.