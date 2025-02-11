Insider Sale: Executive Vice President of $ZTS Sells 326 Shares

Roxanne Lagano, the Executive Vice President of $ZTS, sold 326 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $55,804. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 16,107 shares of this class of $ZTS stock.
$ZTS Insider Trading Activity
$ZTS insiders have traded $ZTS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT J POLZER (Executive Vice President) sold 3,477 shares for an estimated $617,028
- ROXANNE LAGANO (Executive Vice President) sold 326 shares for an estimated $55,804
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ZTS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 780 institutional investors add shares of $ZTS stock to their portfolio, and 866 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 5,541,594 shares (-58.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,082,716,635
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 4,822,240 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $785,687,563
- SARASIN & PARTNERS LLP removed 2,059,588 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $335,568,672
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 1,948,733 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $380,743,453
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,332,989 shares (-10.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $260,439,390
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,284,619 shares (-84.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $209,302,973
- POLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,116,541 shares (+17.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $181,918,025
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.