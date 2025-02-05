Insider Sale: Executive Vice President of $TMO Sells 300 Shares

Gianluca Pettiti, the Executive Vice President of $TMO, sold 300 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $175,677. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 16,362 shares of this class of $TMO stock.
$TMO Insider Trading Activity
$TMO insiders have traded $TMO stock on the open market 94 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 94 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARC N CASPER (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 89 sales selling 114,850 shares for an estimated $64,251,152.
- STEPHEN WILLIAMSON (Sr. VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,650 shares for an estimated $11,580,924.
- MICHAEL A BOXER (SVP and General Counsel) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,120,320
- GIANLUCA PETTITI (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 600 shares for an estimated $343,725.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TMO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,036 institutional investors add shares of $TMO stock to their portfolio, and 1,271 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 1,294,453 shares (+19.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $800,709,792
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,047,687 shares (+10.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $648,067,747
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,023,862 shares (+18.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $633,330,317
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 955,965 shares (-7.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $591,331,270
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 841,810 shares (+18.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $520,718,411
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 816,508 shares (-83.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $505,067,353
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 761,649 shares (+68617.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $396,232,659
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$TMO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TMO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 09/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.