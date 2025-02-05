News & Insights

Insider Sale: Executive Vice President of $TMO Sells 300 Shares

February 05, 2025 — 05:02 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Gianluca Pettiti, the Executive Vice President of $TMO, sold 300 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $175,677. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 16,362 shares of this class of $TMO stock.

$TMO Insider Trading Activity

$TMO insiders have traded $TMO stock on the open market 94 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 94 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARC N CASPER (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 89 sales selling 114,850 shares for an estimated $64,251,152.
  • STEPHEN WILLIAMSON (Sr. VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,650 shares for an estimated $11,580,924.
  • MICHAEL A BOXER (SVP and General Counsel) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,120,320
  • GIANLUCA PETTITI (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 600 shares for an estimated $343,725.

$TMO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,036 institutional investors add shares of $TMO stock to their portfolio, and 1,271 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC added 1,294,453 shares (+19.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $800,709,792
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,047,687 shares (+10.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $648,067,747
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,023,862 shares (+18.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $633,330,317
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 955,965 shares (-7.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $591,331,270
  • FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 841,810 shares (+18.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $520,718,411
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 816,508 shares (-83.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $505,067,353
  • PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 761,649 shares (+68617.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $396,232,659

$TMO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TMO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

