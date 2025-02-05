Insider Sale: Executive Vice President of $TMO Sells 300 Shares

Gianluca Pettiti, the Executive Vice President of $TMO, sold 300 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $175,677. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 16,362 shares of this class of $TMO stock.

$TMO Insider Trading Activity

$TMO insiders have traded $TMO stock on the open market 94 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 94 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARC N CASPER (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 89 sales selling 114,850 shares for an estimated $64,251,152 .

. STEPHEN WILLIAMSON (Sr. VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,650 shares for an estimated $11,580,924 .

. MICHAEL A BOXER (SVP and General Counsel) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,120,320

GIANLUCA PETTITI (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 600 shares for an estimated $343,725.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TMO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,036 institutional investors add shares of $TMO stock to their portfolio, and 1,271 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TMO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TMO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 09/10.

on 09/10. REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.