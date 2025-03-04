Insider Sale: Executive Vice President of $THG Sells 1,500 Shares

Bryan J Salvatore, the Executive Vice President of $THG, sold 1,500 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $256,245. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 34,861 shares of this class of $THG stock.

$THG Insider Trading Activity

$THG insiders have traded $THG stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY M FARBER (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 48,000 shares for an estimated $7,582,392 .

. JOHN C ROCHE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,706 shares for an estimated $1,842,541 .

. BRYAN J SALVATORE (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,526 shares for an estimated $1,811,530 .

. DENISE LOWSLEY (Executive Vice President) sold 1,823 shares for an estimated $295,909

WARREN E. BARNES (SVP & Princpl. Accntg. Officer) sold 1,392 shares for an estimated $225,824

$THG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 201 institutional investors add shares of $THG stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

