Insider Sale: Executive Vice President of $THG Sells 1,500 Shares

Bryan J Salvatore, the Executive Vice President of $THG, sold 1,500 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $256,245. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 34,861 shares of this class of $THG stock.
$THG Insider Trading Activity
$THG insiders have traded $THG stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY M FARBER (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 48,000 shares for an estimated $7,582,392.
- JOHN C ROCHE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,706 shares for an estimated $1,842,541.
- BRYAN J SALVATORE (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,526 shares for an estimated $1,811,530.
- DENISE LOWSLEY (Executive Vice President) sold 1,823 shares for an estimated $295,909
- WARREN E. BARNES (SVP & Princpl. Accntg. Officer) sold 1,392 shares for an estimated $225,824
$THG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 201 institutional investors add shares of $THG stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 317,821 shares (-97.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,154,195
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 287,132 shares (-77.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,407,835
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 270,491 shares (+28.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,834,138
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 164,130 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,384,345
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 140,935 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,797,007
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 130,054 shares (+15.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,114,151
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 128,297 shares (+3.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,842,414
