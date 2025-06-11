Stocks
Insider Sale: Executive Vice President of $SYBT Sells 4,100 Shares

June 11, 2025 — 10:15 am EDT

MICHAEL CROCE, the Executive Vice President of $SYBT, sold 4,100 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $315,954. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 24,600 shares of this class of $SYBT stock.

$SYBT Insider Trading Activity

$SYBT insiders have traded $SYBT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID P HEINTZMAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $372,419.
  • MICHAEL CROCE (Executive Vice President) sold 4,100 shares for an estimated $315,954
  • LAURA L WELLS sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $77,000
  • MICHAEL B NEWTON (Sr. Vice President) sold 45 shares for an estimated $3,454

$SYBT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $SYBT stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

