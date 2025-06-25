Insider Sale: Executive Vice President of $SYBT Sells 2,802 Shares

William Dishman, the Executive Vice President of $SYBT, sold 2,802 shares of the company on 06-24-2025 for an estimated $218,836. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 31,594 shares of this class of $SYBT stock.
$SYBT Insider Trading Activity
$SYBT insiders have traded $SYBT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LAURA L WELLS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $389,000.
- DAVID P HEINTZMAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $372,419.
- MICHAEL CROCE (Executive Vice President) sold 4,100 shares for an estimated $315,954
$SYBT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $SYBT stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 283,532 shares (+26.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,580,719
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 117,856 shares (-13.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,139,135
- STATE STREET CORP removed 108,546 shares (-12.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,496,186
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 104,326 shares (-43.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,204,753
- STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO removed 89,176 shares (-7.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,158,494
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 74,974 shares (+443.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,177,704
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 60,183 shares (+4.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,156,237
