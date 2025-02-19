Insider Sale: Executive Vice President of $STT Sells 3,705 Shares

Ann Fogarty, the Executive Vice President of $STT, sold 3,705 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $368,536. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 50,816 shares of this class of $STT stock.

$STT Insider Trading Activity

$STT insiders have traded $STT stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN PLANSKY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,059 shares for an estimated $2,277,105 .

. GREGORY L SUMME has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,815 shares for an estimated $1,381,500 .

. KATHRYN M HORGAN (Executive Vice President) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $1,224,625

SAINT-AIGNAN PATRICK DE sold 8,028 shares for an estimated $802,478

ANN FOGARTY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,205 shares for an estimated $515,491 .

. YIE-HSIN HUNG (EVP; President and CEO of SSGA) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $325,500

ELIZABETH SCHAEFER (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 500 shares for an estimated $46,250

DONNA M MILROD (Executive Vice President) sold 101 shares for an estimated $9,631

WILLIAM L MEANEY purchased 10 shares for an estimated $908

$STT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 397 institutional investors add shares of $STT stock to their portfolio, and 492 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$STT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $STT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JAKE AUCHINCLOSS sold up to $50,000 on 11/18.

