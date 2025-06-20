Insider Sale: Executive Vice President of $PSX Sells 9,800 Shares

Brian Mandell, the Executive Vice President of $PSX, sold 9,800 shares of the company on 06-18-2025 for an estimated $1,225,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 56,837 shares of this class of $PSX stock.

$PSX Insider Trading Activity

$PSX insiders have traded $PSX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN MANDELL (Executive Vice President) sold 9,800 shares for an estimated $1,225,000

ROBERT W PEASE purchased 439 shares for an estimated $49,979

$PSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 796 institutional investors add shares of $PSX stock to their portfolio, and 928 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PSX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PSX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 01/17.

$PSX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PSX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/18/2025

Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

$PSX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PSX recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $PSX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Prisco from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $55.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Ella Smith from J.P. Morgan set a target price of $115.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Stephen Richardson from Evercore ISI set a target price of $130.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $140.0 on 01/13/2025

on 01/13/2025 Theresa Chen from Barclays set a target price of $115.0 on 01/13/2025

