Insider Sale: Executive Vice President of $PRU Sells 6,000 Shares

ANDREW F SULLIVAN, the Executive Vice President of $PRU, sold 6,000 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $635,880. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 18.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 27,072 shares of this class of $PRU stock.

$PRU Insider Trading Activity

$PRU insiders have traded $PRU stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES F LOWREY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 185,653 shares for an estimated $23,446,077 .

. ROBERT FALZON (EVP and Vice Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 52,737 shares for an estimated $6,764,047 .

. ANDREW F SULLIVAN (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 31,685 shares for an estimated $3,823,421 .

. MICHAEL TODMAN sold 2,950 shares for an estimated $333,291

SIBIO CARMINE DI purchased 200 shares for an estimated $22,208

$PRU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 591 institutional investors add shares of $PRU stock to their portfolio, and 626 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PRU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRU recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PRU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $123.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $119.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 John Barnidge from Piper Sandler set a target price of $127.0 on 10/02/2024

