Insider Sale: Executive Vice President of $NUE Sells 7,088 Shares

Daniel R. Needham, the Executive Vice President of $NUE, sold 7,088 shares of the company on 06-24-2025 for an estimated $906,342. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 99,379 shares of this class of $NUE stock.
$NUE Insider Trading Activity
$NUE insiders have traded $NUE stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NUE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LEON J TOPALIAN (Chair, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 34,238 shares for an estimated $4,114,921.
- DANIEL R. NEEDHAM (Executive Vice President) sold 7,088 shares for an estimated $906,342
$NUE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 568 institutional investors add shares of $NUE stock to their portfolio, and 635 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 3,064,332 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $368,761,712
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 1,618,784 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $194,804,466
- PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,345,000 shares (+1681.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $161,857,300
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 1,327,059 shares (-55.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $159,698,280
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 745,671 shares (+2.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $89,734,048
- AUSTRALIANSUPER PTY LTD removed 715,332 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $86,083,052
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 654,291 shares (-86.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,737,378
$NUE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NUE stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NUE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/31.
$NUE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NUE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025
$NUE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NUE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NUE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $160.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Carlos De Alba from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $164.0 on 03/24/2025
- Andrew Jones from UBS set a target price of $160.0 on 03/24/2025
- An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $155.0 on 03/05/2025
