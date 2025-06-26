Insider Sale: Executive Vice President of $NUE Sells 7,088 Shares

Daniel R. Needham, the Executive Vice President of $NUE, sold 7,088 shares of the company on 06-24-2025 for an estimated $906,342. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 99,379 shares of this class of $NUE stock.

$NUE Insider Trading Activity

$NUE insiders have traded $NUE stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NUE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEON J TOPALIAN (Chair, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 34,238 shares for an estimated $4,114,921 .

. DANIEL R. NEEDHAM (Executive Vice President) sold 7,088 shares for an estimated $906,342

$NUE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 568 institutional investors add shares of $NUE stock to their portfolio, and 635 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NUE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NUE stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NUE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/15.

on 05/15. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/31.

$NUE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NUE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025

$NUE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NUE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NUE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $160.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Carlos De Alba from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $164.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Andrew Jones from UBS set a target price of $160.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $155.0 on 03/05/2025

