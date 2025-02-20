Insider Sale: Executive Vice President of $NTRS Sells 3,804 Shares

Thomas A South, the Executive Vice President of $NTRS, sold 3,804 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $429,852. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 81,794 shares of this class of $NTRS stock.

$NTRS Insider Trading Activity

$NTRS insiders have traded $NTRS stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER CHERECWICH (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,285 shares for an estimated $4,635,164 .

. STEVEN L FRADKIN (Vice Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 36,974 shares for an estimated $3,811,488 .

. SUSAN COHEN LEVY (EVP and General Counsel) sold 19,585 shares for an estimated $2,002,762

THOMAS A SOUTH (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,804 shares for an estimated $958,852 .

. JANE KARPINSKI (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,600 shares for an estimated $689,792 .

. MARK C GOSSETT (Executive Vice President) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $533,400

TERESA PARKER (President/Asset Servicing) sold 4,439 shares for an estimated $447,717

JASON J. TYLER (President/Wealth Management) sold 2,237 shares for an estimated $252,042

CHARLES A TRIBBETT sold 1,855 shares for an estimated $163,462

JOHN LANDERS (Controller) sold 900 shares for an estimated $100,296

$NTRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 338 institutional investors add shares of $NTRS stock to their portfolio, and 362 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

