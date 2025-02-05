Insider Sale: Executive Vice President of $LII Sells 715 Shares

John D Torres, the Executive Vice President of $LII, sold 715 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $416,551. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,341 shares of this class of $LII stock.

$LII Insider Trading Activity

$LII insiders have traded $LII stock on the open market 50 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 50 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL M SESSA (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 13,455 shares for an estimated $7,682,396 .

. PRAKASH BEDAPUDI (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,773 shares for an estimated $5,719,638 .

. JOHN D TORRES (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 9,584 shares for an estimated $5,523,661 .

. TODD J TESKE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $1,485,860 .

. JOSEPH NASSAB (EVP & Pres., Bldg Climate Sol.) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,808 shares for an estimated $1,062,286 .

. KAREN H QUINTOS has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 1,767 shares for an estimated $1,015,790 .

. JOHN W III NORRIS sold 1,700 shares for an estimated $976,412

GARY S BEDARD (EVP & Pres., Home Comfort Sol) sold 1,189 shares for an estimated $685,351

SHERRY BUCK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $622,105 .

. SHANE D WALL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 675 shares for an estimated $401,046 .

. CHRIS KOSEL (VP-Corp Controller and CAO) sold 200 shares for an estimated $125,098

$LII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 315 institutional investors add shares of $LII stock to their portfolio, and 253 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

