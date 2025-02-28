Insider Sale: Executive Vice President of $KO Sells 5,565 Shares

Monica Howard Douglas, the Executive Vice President of $KO, sold 5,565 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $394,231. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 37,725 shares of this class of $KO stock.

$KO Insider Trading Activity

$KO insiders have traded $KO stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES QUINCEY (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 245,435 shares for an estimated $16,730,626 .

. NANCY QUAN (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 54,953 shares for an estimated $3,921,517 .

. NIKOLAOS KOUMETTIS sold 54,708 shares for an estimated $3,882,074

BRUNO PIETRACCI sold 19,058 shares for an estimated $1,344,698

MONICA HOWARD DOUGLAS (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,515 shares for an estimated $1,091,903 .

. LISA CHANG (Executive Vice President) sold 13,445 shares for an estimated $961,352

$KO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,424 institutional investors add shares of $KO stock to their portfolio, and 1,500 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KO stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

