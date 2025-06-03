Insider Sale: Executive Vice President of $HMN Sells 4,728 Shares

BRET A CONKLIN, the Executive Vice President of $HMN, sold 4,728 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $203,564. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 56,927 shares of this class of $HMN stock.

$HMN Insider Trading Activity

$HMN insiders have traded $HMN stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRET A CONKLIN (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 29,635 shares for an estimated $1,284,969 .

. MARITA ZURAITIS (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $729,535 .

. BEVERLEY J. MCCLURE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,633 shares for an estimated $228,734 .

. DONALD M CARLEY (General Counsel) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $219,650

VICTOR FETTER purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $154,105

$HMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $HMN stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HMN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HMN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HMN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

$HMN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HMN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

