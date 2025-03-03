Insider Sale: Executive Vice President of $EXLS Sells 2,729 Shares

Anita Mahon, the Executive Vice President of $EXLS, sold 2,729 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $131,865. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 105,001 shares of this class of $EXLS stock.

$EXLS Insider Trading Activity

$EXLS insiders have traded $EXLS stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROHIT KAPOOR (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 900,000 shares for an estimated $40,089,000 .

. AJAY AYYAPPAN (EVP & Gen Counsel/Corp. Sec'y.) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 23,040 shares for an estimated $1,176,638 .

. VIKAS BHALLA (President & Head of Insurance) sold 22,813 shares for an estimated $954,952

MAURIZIO NICOLELLI (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold 13,753 shares for an estimated $675,822

ANITA MAHON (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,800 shares for an estimated $439,664 .

. JAYNIE M STUDENMUND sold 3,645 shares for an estimated $160,562

$EXLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 212 institutional investors add shares of $EXLS stock to their portfolio, and 190 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

