Insider Sale: Executive Vice President of $COST Sells 900 Shares

Claudine Adamo, the Executive Vice President of $COST, sold 900 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $830,304. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,986 shares of this class of $COST stock.

$COST Insider Trading Activity

$COST insiders have traded $COST stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$COST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,619 institutional investors add shares of $COST stock to their portfolio, and 1,626 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$COST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COST stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/26.

on 02/26. REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $130,000 on 01/28.

on 01/28. REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.

on 01/02 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/25, 10/04 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$COST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COST in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/14/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/23/2024

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Buy" rating on 10/10/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $COST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $COST forecast page.

$COST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COST recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $COST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $995.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $1135.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Mark Astrachan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $1000.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Joseph Feldman from Tigress Financial set a target price of $1065.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Robert Ohmes from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $972.0 on 09/27/2024

on 09/27/2024 Kelly Bania from BMO Capital set a target price of $980.0 on 09/27/2024

on 09/27/2024 Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $1000.0 on 09/27/2024

on 09/27/2024 Michael Baker from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $880.0 on 09/27/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.