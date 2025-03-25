Insider Sale: Executive Vice President of $COST Sells 900 Shares

Claudine Adamo, the Executive Vice President of $COST, sold 900 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $830,304. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,986 shares of this class of $COST stock.
$COST Insider Trading Activity
$COST insiders have traded $COST stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RUSSELL D MILLER (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold 4,400 shares for an estimated $3,921,068
- CLAUDINE ADAMO (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,100 shares for an estimated $3,675,081.
- ROLAND MICHAEL VACHRIS (President and CEO) sold 3,600 shares for an estimated $3,351,600
- CATON FRATES (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,550 shares for an estimated $2,266,907.
- PATRICK J CALLANS (Executive Vice President) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $2,234,850
- PIERRE RIEL (Executive Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,793,426
- RICHARD A GALANTI (Executive Vice President) sold 1,416 shares for an estimated $1,267,279
- TERESA A. JONES (Executive Vice President) sold 800 shares for an estimated $717,236
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$COST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,619 institutional investors add shares of $COST stock to their portfolio, and 1,626 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 1,519,861 shares (+74796.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,392,603,038
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,205,914 shares (+3.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,104,942,820
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 802,027 shares (-23.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $734,873,279
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC added 795,345 shares (+100422.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $728,750,763
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 587,303 shares (+12.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $538,128,119
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 455,043 shares (+1.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $416,942,249
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 382,367 shares (+55.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $350,351,411
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$COST Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $COST stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/26.
- REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $130,000 on 01/28.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/25, 10/04 and 0 sales.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$COST Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COST in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025
- Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/14/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/23/2024
- Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024
- Wells Fargo issued a "Buy" rating on 10/10/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $COST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $COST forecast page.
$COST Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COST recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $COST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $995.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $1135.0 on 03/07/2025
- Mark Astrachan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $1000.0 on 12/05/2024
- Joseph Feldman from Tigress Financial set a target price of $1065.0 on 10/17/2024
- Robert Ohmes from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $972.0 on 09/27/2024
- Kelly Bania from BMO Capital set a target price of $980.0 on 09/27/2024
- Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $1000.0 on 09/27/2024
- Michael Baker from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $880.0 on 09/27/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.