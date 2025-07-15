Insider Sale: Executive Vice President of $COST Sells 4,000 Shares

Yoram Rubanenko, the Executive Vice President of $COST, sold 4,000 shares of the company on 07-14-2025 for an estimated $3,899,852. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 40.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,774 shares of this class of $COST stock.
$COST Insider Trading Activity
$COST insiders have traded $COST stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES C KLAUER (Executive Vice President) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $3,924,280
- YORAM RUBANENKO (Executive Vice President) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $3,899,852
- ROLAND MICHAEL VACHRIS (President and CEO) sold 3,600 shares for an estimated $3,351,600
- PATRICK J CALLANS (Executive Vice President) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $3,008,298
- PIERRE RIEL (Executive Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $2,028,294
- GARY MILLERCHIP (Executive Vice President) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $1,034,006
- CLAUDINE ADAMO (Executive Vice President) sold 900 shares for an estimated $830,304
- CATON FRATES (Executive Vice President) sold 850 shares for an estimated $765,212
- SUSAN L DECKER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 547 shares for an estimated $536,058.
$COST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,714 institutional investors add shares of $COST stock to their portfolio, and 1,739 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 8,150,472 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $8,068,478,251
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 2,358,859 shares (+418980.3%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $2,335,128,878
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 1,519,118 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,436,751,422
- EVERETT HARRIS & CO /CA/ removed 851,949 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $805,756,325
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 795,141 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $752,028,454
- CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM removed 465,458 shares (-27.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $440,220,867
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 443,101 shares (+1.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $419,076,063
$COST Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $COST stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $300,000 on 05/12, 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $95,000 on 03/27, 02/26.
- REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $130,000 on 01/28.
$COST Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COST in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/03/2025
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/17/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/30/2025
- Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/30/2025
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 03/20/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025
$COST Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COST recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $COST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1065.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $1100.0 on 07/10/2025
- Greg Melich from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $1060.0 on 06/17/2025
- Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1225.0 on 05/30/2025
- Laura Champine from Loop Capital set a target price of $1110.0 on 05/30/2025
- Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Securities set a target price of $1042.0 on 05/30/2025
- David Belinger from Mizuho set a target price of $975.0 on 04/11/2025
- Mark Astrachan from Stifel set a target price of $1035.0 on 03/20/2025
