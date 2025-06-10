Insider Sale: Executive Vice President of $COST Sells 3,000 Shares

Patrick J Callans, the Executive Vice President of $COST, sold 3,000 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $3,008,298. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 58,542 shares of this class of $COST stock.

$COST Insider Trading Activity

$COST insiders have traded $COST stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$COST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,746 institutional investors add shares of $COST stock to their portfolio, and 1,859 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$COST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COST stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.

on 03/31. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $95,000 on 03/27, 02/26.

on 03/27, 02/26. REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $130,000 on 01/28.

on 01/28. REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.

$COST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COST in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/29/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024

$COST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COST recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $COST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1070.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Greg Melich from Evercore ISI set a target price of $1070.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Mark Astrachan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $1035.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $1100.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Laura Champine from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $1045.0 on 05/29/2025

